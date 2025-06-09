Fiji, India private sectors seal deal

Fiji and India’s leading private sector bodies have formalised a partnership to expand trade, investment and economic cooperation.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Confederation of Indian Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding during Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s visit to New Delhi, under the joint statement Partnership in the spirit of Veilomani Dosti.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard described the agreement as a milestone for Fiji’s business community, saying it opens doors for business-to-business connectivity, knowledge and technology transfer, and wider economic opportunities.

He stressed that Fiji has much to learn from the world’s fourth largest economy.

The Confederation of Indian Industries is India’s premier business association, representing 9,000 members from both public and private sectors and indirectly more than 300,000 enterprises across 265 industry bodies.

With FCEF as Fiji’s main private sector organisation, the partnership is seen as strengthening south-south cooperation.

Earlier this year, FCEF signed a similar MoU with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as part of efforts to forge bilateral business partnerships and establish country-to-country business councils.

