Fiji discusses streamlined entry into NZ

Fiji is interested in enabling ePassport access through New Zealand’s SmartGate system, which would streamline the travel experience for Fijian passport holders and support more efficient border control processes.

Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto, discussed this with New Zealand’s Minister for Customs, Casey Costello.

Naupoto welcomed Costello and her delegation to Fiji, describing the meeting as a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation between Fiji and New Zealand, particularly in the areas of border and regional security.

The two Ministers exchanged views on strengthening collaboration to combat transnational crimes, including drug and human trafficking.

He also said that as well a need to improve mechanisms for real-time data sharing and coordinated border intelligence.



They also highlighted the importance of a united regional response to growing threats such as cybercrime and irregular migration.

Costello reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Fiji, acknowledging Fiji’s central role in Pacific border security.



She further noted that improved information exchange and the sharing of best practices between agencies would be key to lifting both nations’ ability to respond swiftly and effectively to evolving border challenges.

