Fiji-China MOU ignites new era of cooperation

The recent Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and China, signed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his visit to China does not impose any legal obligations but establishes a framework for renewed and deepened partnerships.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica says this agreement is designed to foster sustainable and inclusive growth within the blue economy, promoting investment, good business practices and environmental stewardship.

He emphasizes that the MOU serves as a strategic tool for advancing cooperation in the blue economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica states that it aligns with Fiji’s national objectives and broader Pacific regional strategies. The Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China is a key partner in this initiative.

The MOU, he says builds upon the previous government’s Blue Town initiative in Savusavu, expanding it to a national scale under the current administration.

“By fostering new growth drivers in the Blue Economy, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the MOU, looks at expansion sectors such as, fisheries, marine tourism and renewable ocean energy. This diversification is crucial for creating sustainable revenue streams that will support Fiji’s long-term economic resilience.”

Kamikamica says this broader scope aims to drive investment in critical sectors such as fisheries, marine tourism, and renewable ocean energy, which are essential for Fiji’s long-term economic resilience.

The Minister says the MOU aligns with the 2050 Blue Pacific Continent Strategy, positioning Fiji as a hub for blue economy investments in the Pacific.

The agreement, Kamikamica believes is set to create attractive platforms for foreign direct investment, support infrastructure development, and drive job creation.

He also says that another crucial element of the MOU is its focus on capacity building and the transfer of knowledge and technology.

This, Kamikamica says will enhance the skills of Fiji’s workforce and boost the competitiveness of local businesses on the global stage.

Collaboration with research institutions is expected to spur innovation and encourage the sustainable use of marine resources.

Kamikamica also reveals that the MOU has already generated early investment interest, including discussions with a Hong Kong-based investor exploring oyster and giant prawn farming in Fiji.

These initial developments are seen as potential early benefits of the strategic partnership.