Fiji backs UN’s role in tackling global issues

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter.

This statement was made during his bilateral discussions with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres yesterday.

As the Pacific Islands Forum Meeting begins today in Tonga, Rabuka acknowledges Fiji’s recognition of the critical role the UN plays in promoting multilateralism, which he sees as essential in tackling global challenges.

Rabuka also highlights Fiji’s ongoing engagement on the international stage.

The Prime Minister states that Fiji has much to offer in contributing to a better world.