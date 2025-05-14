Fiji and NZ agree to deepen cooperation

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Fiji and New Zealand have agreed to refresh and enhance the Duavata Partnership during a high-level consultation.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Raijeli Taga stated that the refreshed Partnership will outline how they can maximize their bilateral priorities and collaborate to strengthen prosperity, peace, security, resilience, and sustainability across the wider Blue Pacific region and globally.

New Zealand’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bede Corry, affirmed that the high-level consultations confirmed their many shared priorities, including boosting prosperity, improving social well-being and democratic governance, deepening security, and responding to climate change and natural disasters.

These priorities extend from bilateral cooperation to collaboration as partners in the wider Pacific region and beyond, Corry added.

A refreshed Duavata Partnership will be developed throughout the rest of this year.

