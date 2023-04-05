Fiji Airways staff to be reinstated

[Source: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji Airways is prepared to reinstate 212 employees laid off at the time of the pandemic crisis following the Government’s intervention.

He says the airline is playing a key role in the revival of tourism.

He adds that at the last count, Fiji Airways had flown in 304,688 visitors from December 2022 to March this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says Fiji Airways recently started a new and potentially lucrative service to Hong Kong.