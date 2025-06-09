Fiji Airways launches online tour booking platform

Fiji Airways has launched a dedicated online tour booking platform, becoming the first airline to partner with AncillaryBox.

The new site, tours.fijiairways.com, allows travellers to easily discover and book curated tours and activities, both in Fiji and across major destinations in the airline’s network, including Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Auckland.

Using AI-driven algorithms, the platform highlights only the best-rated and most trusted experiences, helping guests enjoy quality activities wherever they fly.

Fiji Airways Managing Director Andre Viljoen says the platform makes it convenient for customers to plan tours before or during their trip, supports local operators, and adds extra value for travellers.

The service also aligns with the airline’s broader goal of promoting tourism, particularly in markets like North America, and showcases authentic Fijian experiences while complementing the airline’s premium, connected travel offerings as a full member of the oneworld alliance.

