FICAC hand over documents

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has been handed documents from the Ministry of Sugar pertaining to alleged corrupt practices by the former Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Officer Abdul Khan.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh says they want to further investigate the affairs of the former CEO as they have sufficient papers in their hands to prove there was massive corruption happening during his time at FSC.

Singh says they have handed the documents to FICAC, and they will ensure the file will not disappear from FICAC and that they’d like to see justice is served.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also stated that all those alleged to have been associated with Khan and have made money through corrupted practices will be taken to task.

Singh further says that the case was initially handed to FICAC some two years ago, but claims there was no action taken.

Singh says he will not tolerate at form of corruption at FSC or any favouritism in practice.

Questions have been sent to FICAC.