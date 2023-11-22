Festive season operation launched to address alarming fatalities

While the road death toll currently stands at 72, alarming statistics by the Police Force reveal that a high number of fatalities involve pedestrians.

According to the statistics by the Police Accident Traffic Research Unit, 31 pedestrians have died due to road accidents as of November 20th, compared to 22 for the same period last year.

Statistics also reveal that 21 victims were passengers traveling in the vehicles, while 20 were drivers.

As we head into the festive season, the Fiji Police Force and Land Transport Authority have joined forces to launch a festive season operation aimed at curbing reckless driving.



Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu expressed deep concern over the alarming trend, emphasizing the need for intensified enforcement measures.

“Our officers will be out in full force in conducting targeted operations to combat and ongoing issues that plug on our roads, such as speeding, drinking or driving, and mobile phone usage whilst driving. These are all consequences of irresponsibility, and they will not be tolerated.”

The LTA echoes the Police Force’s call for stricter enforcement, emphasizing the importance of personal responsibility and prioritizing the safety of loved ones.

The festive season operation will involve increased police visibility on roads, random breathalyzer tests, and targeted operations to address specific traffic violations.

The joint operation will continue until January.