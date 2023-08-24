FEO launches 4-Year Work Plan for Inclusive Elections

[Source : Supplied]

The Elections Disability Accessibility Working Group recently launched its work plan for inclusive elections for the next four years.

EDAWG Chairperson and Fijian Elections Office Director Operations, Anaseini Senimoli says that EDAWG has successfully undertaken activities and programs that will ensure every individual, regardless of their abilities, can fully participate in elections.

The organization has introduced an Assisted Voting Steps Diagram in an easy-to-read format (in the form of a flip-chart), developed an Assisted Voting Steps Easy-to-Read Guide (in English) to guide persons with disabilities during the voting process, the translation of this document into Braille and the introduction of a Voter Instructions Booklet through the collaboration with the Pacific Community (SPC) and the United

States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Senimoli says the team is also ensuring that the Assisted Voting Steps Easy to Read Guides were translated and available in the Hindi and I-Taukei languages and in audio and braille formats for the dissemination of information during voter awareness campaigns.

The Chairperson added that the other major achievement was the development of the Voter Instruction Booklet into braille format fostering inclusivity through tactile representation and acknowledged the support of the SPC and the USAID.

She added that with the support of the International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES) and SPC, the FEO was able to make amendments to the Presiding Officer’s manual.

Senimoli stated that the report articulated the EDAWG’s roadmap and charted course for the forthcoming years, culminating in the next General Election.

She added that the EDAWG is focused on accessibility audits on venues, information materials and websites, organizing disability-sensitive trainings for election officials and collaborating with our development partners to develop disability-inclusive policies for the Fijian Election Office.

The launch of the EDAWG 4-Year Work Plan for Inclusive Elections was attended by the USAID Assistant Administrator and USAID staff, SPC’s Director of Human Rights and Social Development Division, representatives of the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, representatives of other Organizations of Persons with Disabilities and representatives of the FEO.