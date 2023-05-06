FCEF calls for review of certain laws

Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is calling on review of some laws that are slowing down business operations.

Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says some businesses have not reopened post-pandemic, and new strategies are needed to bring them back to the market.

Batiweti says many entities have diversified into other areas as a means of gaining traction.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds some laws are outdated and pose challenges to business operators.

“There’s climate change, obviously; there is the labor mobility that we face; and there is some legislation that has been in place for quite some time that needs reviewing.”

Batiweti says the government’s consultative approach has given businesses hope.

He says it is boosting confidence and optimism among local businesses.