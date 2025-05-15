FCCC responds to rising market and digital scams

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission states that they are responding to an increase in market and digital scams, with ongoing enforcement efforts and market research aimed at addressing the issue.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says there is a spike in complaints related to tenancy fraud, misleading pricing, and digital scams.

She confirms that more than 50 percent of complaints in the rental sector stem from landlords failing to issue formal tenancy agreements.

Jiuta adds that enforcement is currently limited to reviewing rent receipts, tenancy agreements, and bond refund conditions.

She adds that FCCC also has recent market research initiatives, including a digital scam survey in collaboration with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance.

The research revealed high exposure among consumers to online fraud and phishing schemes, including scams related to online sales, fake investments, and job offers requiring upfront payments.

FCCC says it is working with other institutions, including the Consumer Council of Fiji, the Pharmaceutical Board, and the Medicinal Board, to coordinate efforts on consumer protection.

