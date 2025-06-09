FBOA appoints Beddoes as its industry consultant

Nadi businessman, Mick Beddoes has been appointed as a consultant for Fiji Bus Operators Association.

FBOA President Richard Lal says the appointment comes into effect from this Friday.

Lal says Beddoes is well versed with the transport industry having spent many decades as an Inbound Tour and Transport Operator in the Tourism Industry as founder and Managing Director of Sun Tours Fiji and joint venture partner and Managing Director of Coral Sun Fiji.

He says Beddoes will look into all matters relating to the current and future operations and service delivery of the members and assist them in ensuring continuation of safe, efficient and cost effective services to the travelling public.

He adds that Beddoes will also look into issues such as e-ticketing, and will consult with the Consumer Council, LTA, Government, and other organizations for and on behalf of the FBОА.

