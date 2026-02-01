Farming near riverbanks sparks soil erosion

{File Photo}

Soil erosion and deteriorating roads are major challenges for Korotari, Labasa, prompting calls for clear land-use boundaries and faster repairs.

Advisory councilor Satish Chand says farming too close to waterways accelerates land loss during the rainy season, threatening livelihoods and food security.

Chand adds that many farmers are unsure of lease buffer zones.

He stresses that without clear demarcation, land is tilled to the river’s edge, leaving soil vulnerable to being washed away.

“LRPD is very much into it, helping and educating farmers through these programs they are running all across here. So this is a bigger challenge for us to avoid and restrict farming too close to the creeks and rivers, to save land before it erodes. We also recently had flooding, which washed away timber.”

Chand says that recent flooding has worsened the situation, with damaged riverbanks limiting community action until stabilization work is done.

Chand adds that road conditions remain a persistent concern; while gravel from the Korotari River is used to maintain roads across Vanua Levu, many local routes remain in poor condition.

