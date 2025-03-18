Farmers access new guide for better yields

Thousands of farmers across the country can now access the Ministry of Agriculture’s new crop and livestock guide for sustainable farming.

The guide includes research-proven methods for both crop and livestock farming that farmers can follow to improve practices and productivity.

For the first time, a livestock component has been introduced in the guide to support animal production and welfare.

Article continues after advertisement

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the document is essential for every farmer as times evolve, driven by climate change and technological advancements.

“The 2025 crop and livestock guide is a roadmap to empowering our farmers with the best possible knowledge and practices to drive sustainable growth in the sector.”

Principal Agriculture Officer and Leading Editor Kadir Khan says the guide also provides farmers with yield periods and information on production levels.

“Different varieties have different yielding capacities, and in this manual, you will see the different varieties and what their range is and which variety suits the land, which farmers need to cultivate, and the animals that they are going to raise on that particular site, so those are research technical information that is documented in this book.”

Khan adds that there are 3,700 copies available for distribution to rural and maritime communities, while farmers who are unable to obtain hard copies can now access it on the Ministry’s portal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.