Experts warn of increasing risks in TikTok content

[Source: File Photo]

Unsafe behavior in TikTok live battles is raising alarm, with some participants involved in explicit language, sexual dares, and physically risky actions.

Experts warn such behavior poses serious risks to youth and the reputation of Fiji online.

Content creator Shania Singh emphasizes the responsibility of creators, saying there is a fine line between begging online and begging on the streets.

Article continues after advertisement

She stresses that Fijian content creators represent the country to a global audience and must maintain ethical standards.

Young viewers, she states, watch and learn from these actions, making accountability and responsible conduct essential.

“You know it’s a fine line between begging on the street and begging on the internet for money, things like that, um, how you behave. You need to understand there are a lot of young people watching you whether you like it or you don’t.”

Fellow content creator and musician Vly Navoka points out that while social media is a right, it carries an equal duty.

Vly warns that Fiji is under international scrutiny, and creators must ensure their content sets positive examples for young audiences.

“I think the important thing for people to know when you’re on social media is, yes, you have the right to say and do whatever you want, but the main thing is you also have the responsibility to be careful of people that are watching you. Because it’s not only Fiji; the whole world is watching our country.”

Online Commissioner Filipe Batiwale urges the public to report harmful or inappropriate content directly to the platforms.

He explains that the Online Safety Commission works closely with the Fiji Police to investigate breaches, including the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and emphasizes that the online space must remain safe and respectful for all Fijians.

“We are not the police. We do not police the online space. Our role is very clear. We promote online safety through awareness and education, and we also receive complaints when the communication principles are breached, and we work with the Fiji police force in investigating breaches or any allegations of criminal activity that allude to cyber-porn or intimate photos being shared without consent.”

To strengthen digital literacy, the Commission is rolling out Swipe Safe, a mobile application funded by UNICEF and supported by the Education Ministry.

The program equips young Fijians with tools to engage online safely, responsibly, and respectfully.

Batiwale warns that without proper education, the online environment risks becoming increasingly toxic, with harmful behaviors normalized among impressionable youth.

Experts also note the lack of formal training for content creators in Fiji, with many learning through trial and error.

Shania and Vly advocate for workshops and mentorship programs to guide young creators toward ethical practices and sustainable careers.

The increase of extreme challenges and unsafe online trends has prompted calls for wider public awareness and stronger partnerships between government, educators, and content creators to protect youth and safeguard Fiji’s digital reputation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.