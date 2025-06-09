Experts sound alarm on lethal fentanyl risk

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji and the wider Pacific are at risk of a deadly new drug threat, with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid far more potent than methamphetamine, potentially entering the region, says Associate Professor Jose Santos of the Pacific Regional Security Hub at the University of Canterbury.

Speaking at the National Pastoral Response to Drugs workshop in Suva, Santos stated that the region’s drug networks are increasingly sophisticated and interconnected, creating an environment where lethal drugs like fentanyl could be introduced rapidly.

He says fentanyl is cheaper, more addictive, and far deadlier than methamphetamines.

“Fentanyl is cheaper than methamphetamines. A hit of fentanyl will probably cost a young Fijian on the street $5, $10 per person. That’ll last them all day. So you can imagine. It is an opiate.”

He says traffickers are exploiting corruption and targeting the most vulnerable, including children and youth.

Santos warns that the opioids’ arrival can devastate communities overnight.

“Methamphetamines destroy the mind. Methamphetamines changes the chemical balance in your mind, cause terrible mental health issues, impact society, impacts health. Fentanyl kills. Fiji is not ready for fentanyl in any way or form.”

Santos stresses the need for urgent coordination between churches, community leaders, and law enforcement to educate, prevent, and respond to drug abuse.

