Experts boost Fiji’s gastrointestinal care

Fiji, like many Pacific Island nations, is facing significant challenges with gastrointestinal infectious diseases, a situation that experts say calls for stronger training and resources for healthcare workers.

That’s the message from Melbourne gastroenterologist Dr. Andrew Merrett, who is training local doctors and surgeons at Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital. The program focuses on endoscopy, gastroscopy, and colonoscopy as part of the Australian New Zealand Gastrointestinal Training Association.

Dr. Merrett says Fiji has the equipment, but more guidance is needed to permanently set up a gastrointestinal operating theatre at the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

“The equipment is here most of it donated. However, that would be the next stage: to offer a brilliant service to the local people and for trainees from peripheral countries and islands. So that’s why we’re here. For us, it’s been a great learning experience. I personally have learned a great deal about what conditions are prevalent in Fiji.”

He says conditions in Fiji differ from those in Australia due to a higher number of infectious diseases, and that early endoscopy could help reduce suffering, prevent complications, and cut the need for complex surgeries.

Head of the School of Medical Sciences at the Fiji National University, Dr. Mai Ling Perman, thanked the visiting specialists.

“Basically, to improve our diagnostic capabilities using very expensive equipment like gastroscopy and colonoscopy and now we have ERCP this helps improve the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases or conditions, allows for early detection, and hopefully prevents complicated surgeries.”

Dr. Perman says the training will strengthen Fiji’s health system and called for ongoing collaboration to support medical staff.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.