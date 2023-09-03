Evaluation of labour mobility schemes is vital: Singh

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh [2nd from right] at the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum in Australia. [Source: Fiji Government]

It is essential to evaluate the potential impacts of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme on Fiji’s domestic labour market.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, while delivering his address at the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum in Australia.

Singh says it is crucial for both governments to ensure adequate measures are in place to replenish the skilled workforce and minimize any negative consequences.

He adds that while this partnership has brought countless benefits and opportunities to both countries, it is essential to regularly evaluate and improve upon the existing labour mobility schemes to ensure maximized benefits for both countries.

According to the Minister, by working together, Australia and Fiji can lay the foundation for a mutually beneficial labour export scheme that enriches our economies, strengthens our friendship, and paves the way for a prosperous future.

Since the inception of the Australian Seasonal Worker Program (SWP) in 2015 and the Pacific Labour Scheme (PLS) in 2019, more than 7,500 Fijians have participated in this bilateral arrangement. Whereas under the Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme in New Zealand, Fiji has deployed more than 2,700 Fijians to date since its inception in 2015.

Overall, more than 10,000 Fijians have participated in the labour mobility schemes both in Australia and New Zealand; however, Singh says these figures do not include the departure of trained professionals, which has also strained various domestic sectors, impacting service delivery to our own citizens.

Singh says one of the strategies that Fiji is looking at is to enhance networking and advocacy through active engagement with Australian government officials, policymakers, and businesses to raise awareness about the brain drain issue and advocate for support and assistance.