Enforcement gaps erodes confidence: Ali

Systemic failures in enforcement and coordination have been identified as the root cause of declining consumer confidence in food safety.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, says that past efforts were inconsistent, fragmented, and often too slow.

Ali is calling for a more responsive and modernized system to protect consumers and bolster trade effectively.

He states that the Food and Agriculture Organization is supporting the government through its program, focusing on legislation, enforcement, diagnostics, and communication.

Ali says laboratory testing capacity remains overstretched and in need of investment.

“But more than that, it will help us build a network of trained professionals and protocols so we don’t just test reactively but we manage risk proactively.”

Ali adds that ensuring food safety is essential not only for protecting consumers but also for enabling Fijian products to meet international standards.

