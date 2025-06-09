Electrical fault sparks devastating house fire

{File Photo}

A family of ten is homeless after their seven-bedroom home in Toorak, Suva, was razed to the ground yesterday afternoon.

The family claims the fire started from an electrical fault, which caused a nearby gas cylinder to explode.

22-year-old Sisilia Vulakeibau was at home at the time of the incident, and recalls how the tragedy unfolded.

Vulakeibai says the house was an old structure, and despite the National Fire Authority arriving on time, the fire spread quickly.

“I managed to get the children out. I thought about the huge loss, but it does not compare to the lives that were saved. I am thankful to the Lord that no one was hurt.”

Her father Maikeli Vulakibau says he had left home for work and only learned of the incident upon arriving at his workplace.

The family is currently staying at the Marist Brothers Primary School hall, where they are awaiting further assistance and exploring temporary accommodation options.

An investigation is underway.

