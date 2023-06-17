Elderly couple escape injury

Habidan Bibi shows the damage porch.

An elderly couple of Naqaliso Settlement, Davuilevu escaped serious injury when a car ploughed into their home last night.

Habidan Bibi says the incident caused damage to her porch, bedroom and kitchen and also narrowly missed her bed-ridden husband who was sleeping in the living room.

Bibi says the incident has left her and her husband fearing for their lives as this is the second incident to occur in their home in the space of a month.

“My husband is bedridden, he has sores on his leg and cannot walk. There is no one to help us. Our house is damaged; who will fix it? I’m urging the government to assist us in repairing the house.”

Bibi says she is not sure how they will repair the house as they are both unemployed and rely on social welfare benefits to get by.

Meanwhile, Davuilevu resident, Narayan Sami says residents have been calling on authorities to erect a roadblock or barrier along the settlement to protect the homes from speeding drivers.

He says the matter was raised with authorities but nothing has been done to date.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force states it has yet to receive a report on the matter.