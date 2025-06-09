Elderly abandoned in hospital, some given stale food

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has today some serious case of abuse of elderly citizens in the country.

It says in one complaint, an 87-year-old woman was allegedly physically assaulted and rendered homeless by her own children, who eventually abandoned her at the Commission’s office.

The Commission adds that in another disturbing case, an elderly woman was left for several months at a public hospital’s stress ward after being neglected by her family.

It says in two other cases, elderly women with psychosocial disability, were subjected to physical abuse by their family members.

Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says these are not isolated tragedies, they signal a breakdown in empathy, duty, cultural and social responsibility.

She says the Commission has also identified a recurring and troubling trend where in some cases, elderly parents are subjected to neglect and mistreatment after transferring ownership of family assets to their children.

The Director says complaints received include reports of older persons being served stale food, denied timely medical care, and having their social welfare allowances misused.

She says these actions are a betrayal of trust and constitute abuse, morally, legally, and culturally.

Lewaravu says there is a need for a united response to end elder abuse.

She says as we celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day today it’s important to note that every older person has the right to live in safety and with dignity, free from harm, discrimination, or neglect.

The Director stresses that respect for older persons must begin at home and extend through every layer of society.

The public have also been urged to remain alert and responsive to signs of mistreatment.

