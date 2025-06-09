Eight rural housing projects commissioned

Eight families in Lekanai Village in the district of Vanuaso, Gau now have safer homes following the commissioning of eight rural housing projects today.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu commissioned the homes under Scheme 3 of the Rural Housing Assistance Programme.

The initiative is being implemented as a pilot project in Lekanai Village, highlighting collaboration between Government, the community and the beneficiaries to deliver sustainable housing solutions in rural and maritime areas.

Under the scheme, the families provided timber sourced from community-owned pine schemes while the Government supplied the necessary hardware materials to complete the houses.

Bulitavu said the new homes would improve housing conditions and raise the overall living standards of the families.

He adds the project also reflects the Government’s broader commitment to strengthening the wellbeing and resilience of rural communities.

