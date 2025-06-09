EFL to carry out major work on Central 132kV line this Sunday

Energy Fiji Limited will switch off the 132kV Wailoa to Cunningham transmission line this Sunday to install lightning surge arrestors, in a major operation aimed at strengthening the reliability and safety of power supply across the Central Division.

The planned shutdown will run from 4am to 6pm on 30th November 2025, weather permitting.

The installation will take place along the Wailoa to Cunningham corridor, a key part of the Central transmission network.

Article continues after advertisement

EFL says lightning strikes have been a major cause of unplanned outages over the years, particularly during the wet season.

The new surge arrestors are designed to protect the network from dangerous voltage spikes by safely diverting excess current to ground.

To carry out the works safely, EFL will temporarily de-energise the line, and power for customers from Matanipusi Hill to Rakiraki District will be supplied through thermal generation at Deuba, Rokobili, Kinoya, New Kinoya and Korovou.

EFL says every effort will be made to maintain supply throughout the day, but outages may occur if a diesel generator fails or if an unrelated network fault arises during the operation.

The utility has scheduled the work on a Sunday to take advantage of lower demand and thanked major customers who will operate standby generators to reduce pressure on the grid.

They say if weather conditions are unfavourable, the project will be postponed and customers will be updated.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.