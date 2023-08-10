Vocational centers to be returned to secondary schools

[File Photo]

Vocational centres will soon be reintroduced to secondary schools.

This will be done alongside TSLS-sponsored competency-based training.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says the Ministry is working closely with the Higher Education Commission of Fiji regarding this.

Vanawalu says this move aims to assist students in acquiring skills, become a preferred program for students who are not interested in white-collar jobs, and fill up skills gaps left by the exodus of skilled workers to overseas countries.

Vanawalu, while meeting with more than 80 heads of schools, highlighted that this is also part of the coalition government’s effort to empower future generations to be job-ready.

“With the recent launch of the TSLS handbook and stakeholder consultation and the recent release of the 1800 competency-based training grant, I must assure you that we have a very exciting pathway and plans ahead that need our collective input and proper administration.”

Vanawalu adds that TVET programs should now not be a second choice but a preferable choice for students to convert employees into employers.

HECF Chair Steve Chand highlighted the importance of TVET education since 80 percent of the workforce or employment is related to TVET education.

“Since we are at a critical level right now, I’m sure you’re all aware that Fiji currently faces a critical shortage of skilled professionals in Fiji.”

Chand says that HECF is fully engaged in working with the Education Ministry and school heads to ensure that TVET programs are available and accessible to all students.

Meanwhile, the previous government had removed vocational centres with the introduction of technical colleges, which have not been successful.