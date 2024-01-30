ECE plays a crucial role: Robinson

Irene Robinson and Robinson Dass

The increasing demand for daycare centers and early childhood education has led to the opening of Jerry’s daycare and preschool in Labasa.

Irene Robinson, the co-owner of the center, believes that ECE plays a crucial role in the developmental journey of children from a young age.

Jerry’s daycare and preschool have four branches, with three in Suva.

Robinson says the center is equipped with modern facilities and a dedicated team of qualified educators who are passionate about fostering a love for learning in young minds.

“We have some qualified teachers to look after them. We see how our children in Fiji get impacted by the daycare that we run.”

Co-owner Robinson Dass says it is vital to recognize the importance of providing a supportive and enriching environment for children.

Dass has called on parents to prioritize early childhood education, which engages children in age-appropriate activities that promote social and emotional development.

Meanwhile, Shweta Sharma, who is a staff nurse, believes that her child will be able to learn the basics before entering primary school.