EC issues assurance

Members of the Electoral Commission in a meeting earlier this week. [Source: Fijian Elections Office]

The Electoral Commission says it is moving forward with its work and states that it will perform its duty diligently.

Members of the Commission were in a meeting earlier this week.

Interim Chair Barbara Malimali says they were able to make a number of resolutions and are working to fulfil it accordingly.

Malimali says all members of the Commission attended the meeting.



