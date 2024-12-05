Draft bill to undergo comprehensive consultation

Fiji is progressing towards establishing a medicinal cannabis industry, with legislative groundwork currently underway in collaboration with donor partners.

Speaking in Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica acknowledged the logistical challenges and timing issues in reviewing the proposed legislation but assured that efforts are on track to table the bill next year.

Kamikamica says the draft bill will undergo a comprehensive consultation process to allow for thorough scrutiny, ensuring it aligns with local and international standards.

He also addressed concerns over product pilferage and the risk of infiltration into illicit markets.

“We do accept that there is some risk to product pilferage or theft and the danger of entering the illicit market. But given the way medicinal cannabis is actually governed or farmed in countries like Australia, security and production measures are very important and certainly as the legislation gets finalized we will ensure that there are adequate standard operating procedures and security guidelines in place to safeguard that particular concern which is quite understandable.”

Kamikamica says the industry holds significant potential for Fiji.

He also highlighted its prospects for boosting exports, generating employment, and fostering expertise in research and development.