DPM Prasad calls for compassion and inclusivity this Eid

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the Muslim families as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

He encouraged people to extend a helping hand to those in need and to continue upholding the spirit of giving that defines this festival.

He added that the annual event holds deep significance, marking the completion of the holy month of Ramadan—a time of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad said that Eid is a celebration of faith, compassion, and gratitude, bringing families, friends, and communities together in unity and joy.

He emphasized that, as Fiji is a multicultural society, we must thrive on the values of inclusivity, understanding, and respect.

Prasad stated that Eid is a time for all of us, regardless of faith, to share in the happiness of our fellow citizens and reaffirm the bonds that unite us as a nation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.