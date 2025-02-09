DPM Gavoka highlights Fiji’s tourism growth

Fiji welcomed 98,978 visitors by air in 2024, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Fiji welcomed 98,978 visitors by air in 2024, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Speaking during the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka highlighted that the growth marks the resilience and enduring appeal of Fiji as a world-class destination.

While the Bureau of Statistics does not currently include cruise ship arrivals in its official reports, Gavoka says additional data indicates that an estimated 81,854 tourists arrived on cruise ships in 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that these figures bring Fiji closer than ever to achieving its business targets, a reflection of the dedication and hard work of individuals and businesses across the tourism sector.

The DPM says that collective efforts of industry stakeholders continue to rebuild, innovate, and elevate Fiji’s position as a premier travel destination.

To put this progress into perspective, Gavoka highlighted that Fiji recorded 636,312 visitors in 2022, and in 2023, this number increased to 929,740, marking an impressive 46.1 percent increase.

The government has also launched the pilot Life Growth Tourism Mindful Explore Enterprise Fund.

This fund will help Fiji enhance its tourism experience and ensure its benefits reach all levels of society.