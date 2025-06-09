Disturbing video sparks concern over night-time safety

Source: Raymond Singh / Facebook

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing four young men allegedly assaulting another man in the middle of a street in central Suva.

The footage captures the incident along Butt Street. The men can also be seen riffling through the victims pockets before walking away in separate directions.

FBC News is yet to ascertain whether the incident occurred recently, however, Police have confirmed that no report on the incident was lodged over the weekend.

In response, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed operations team to beef up patrols during weekends, specifically targeting those loitering and drinking in public.

The move aims to curb unnecessary gatherings and reduce late night offences involving young people.

