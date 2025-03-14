Digital skills take center stage in schools

Fiji is ramping up efforts to integrate Information and Communication Technologies into its education system.

This move aims to equip students with essential digital skills for the modern workforce.

Deputy Secretary for Education Timoci Bure says the focus is on building digital literacy while ensuring schools fully embrace technological advancements.

“96% of the participants indicated that their schools placed importance on students’ ICT skills for essential computer functions, accessing, choosing, and using the correct information from the internet, improving learning in non-ICT subjects, and using digital devices safely and appropriately.”

A recent survey of 1,036 students787 from primary schools and 249 from secondary schools indicates progress in ICT education.

However, challenges remain, including gaps in technology access, infrastructure, teacher training, and digital learning resources.

The Ministry of Education is addressing these issues through its ICT in Education policy.

Commonwealth Learning Representative Sanjaya Mishra states that open dialogue is critical to successful implementation, ensuring educators, policymakers, and communities align on best practices.

“Each group will have one ministry staff member to coordinate, and you will discuss the framework we will share with you. But the most important part is the action plan. A policy is nothing without an action plan. A policy will just become a document if you don’t have an action plan.”

A national consultation workshop is underway, bringing together key stakeholders to refine strategies for improving technology use in classrooms.

