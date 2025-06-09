Diabetes drives demand for prosthetic limbs

[Photo: FILE]

Most patients seeking assistance at the 2026 Jaipur Foot Camp have lost limbs because of diabetes, prompting calls for stronger prevention efforts alongside expanded rehabilitation services.

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti President Satish Mehta says providing prosthetic limbs helps people regain mobility, but greater attention is needed to prevent diabetes-related limb loss.

Mehta says most patients attending the 2026 Jaipur Foot Camp are middle-aged or older.

“Those who come to us are normally middle-aged and above. That’s the time the diabetes starts spreading, and then you start losing limbs. So here I think I would very sincerely request that a lot of effort is required on preventable side, on prevention. And that’s important, which means for education, which means sensitizing people or the consequences of diabetes. So right to the beginning, and then change in eating habits.”

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Mehta says the demand for prosthetic services has increased .

I must say with a very heavy heart when we were doing these conversations, I was told that, which was not the case in 2022, our last camp was 2022. This is four years now, almost four years. I was told that there are three to four amputations every day.

The visiting team of seven technicians completed 110 limb treatments during its first week.

This year’s camp aims to assist at least 650 amputees.