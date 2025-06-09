Dengue claims 8 lives, 10,969 cases recorded

[file photo]

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 10, 969 dengue cases nationally between January 1st and June 15th.

The highest number of infections were reported in the Western Division.

Eight deaths were recorded, with five in the West, three in the North, and none in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament that of the total cumulative cases, 4,960 were in the Western Division, followed by 2,868 in the Central Division, 2,867 in the North, and 274 in the East.

A total of 2,234 people were hospitalised due to dengue complications during the same period, with the Western Division again recording the highest admissions at 1,964 cases.

The Minister states that 562 active cases remain under surveillance.

Dr Lalabalavu says the outbreak declarations in affected divisions were based on a significant rise in case numbers above normal trends.

“A multidisciplinary approach towards tackling of dengue. But the team at the CDC and within the public health, they made a presentation, and it was clear that as dengue is endemic to Fiji, the Ministry of Health is well aware of the programs and initiatives in the Ministry to be able to tackle the outbreak.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the Ministry is working closely with municipal councils and the Ministry of Town and Country Planning on cleanup and spraying programs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.