News

Daunabuna raise concerns over noise rules

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 9, 2026 5:05 pm

[File Photo]

Hotels and resorts hosting concerts, festivals and entertainment events could face increased scrutiny under proposed changes to Fiji’s Public Health Act.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Salaseini Daunabuna says clearer definitions are needed around what constitutes a nuisance, warning that accommodation providers could face complaints from nearby communities if the provisions are not carefully drafted.

“The bill defines nuisance as anything in the opinion of the environmental health practitioner is offensive to the public or injurious to health. This includes noise, smoke and even specific traits such as cover pounding. We wish to raise that this can create ambiguity, so clarification is needed on noise as a nuisance.”

Daunabuna told the parliamentary committee that many resorts operate in areas where villages and commercial activities exist side by side.

Article continues after advertisement

They say without clear guidelines, accommodation providers that host entertainment events could find themselves vulnerable to complaints.

In response, Acting Health Inspector acknowledged the concerns and indicated that regulations could be developed to better define acceptable noise levels and establish minimum standards.

The issue is one of several concerns raised by the tourism sector as Parliament continues its review of the Public Health Amendment Bill 2026, which aims to modernise legislation first enacted more than 90 years ago.

RBF revises Fiji’s growth forecast to 1.5%

Naidu warns economy needs urgent action

Daunabuna raise concerns over noise rules

Constitution reform tops government agenda

Fuel costs squeeze fisheries sector

Witness details procurement concerns in tender

Fiji’s debt projected to hit $11.4 billion

Pacific faces rising migration pressures

Fish vendors hit by rising costs

IMF predicts slower economic growth

Bill focuses on rehabilitation

Fiji Airways backs Fijian circus tour

Indonesia parliament amends law to allow police to serve in civilian government

Tactical battle looms as Rewa faces former coach

St Michael Liganibai club making an impact beyond Rugby League

Nawaqanitawase makes NSW Blues squad

Tawake hails Drua Women's next generation

Lomaiviti tackles ongoing water shortages

Maroons name five Dolphins as wrecking ball debuts

Parents get suspended sentences

Charters permanent stay hearing set

Taveuni thankful for strong fan base

Fiji faces growing economic pressures

Ex-NRL enforcer finally 'free' after coming out as gay

Iran and Israel say they have halted strikes on each other for now

Tabuya pushes for indigenous ocean leadership

PNG duo to boost Labasa

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he had 'positive' conversation with Witkoff and Kushner

Live and exclusive Wimbledon coverage on FBC 2

DPP proceeds with Sharma cocaine case

Fiji steps up fight against cybercrime

Fiji pushes for stronger regional biosecurity cooperation

Netflix unveils first look at Scooby-Doo: Origins prequel series

Trump warned Netanyahu against renewed Iran war, Axios reports

Stars call for better theatre etiquette at Tony Awards

Congo says Ebola deaths top 100 as armed groups threaten response

Koroisau back in NSW Blues squad

Rabo draws inspiration from Argentina’s World Cup success

Dozens kidnapped in northwest Nigeria after bandits invite them to talks

Budget hopes rise among vendors in Labasa

WAF backs compensation for water victims

COVID lessons guide pandemic preparedness

Pacific warned against foreign influence

Nasinu launches recycling to boost pride

Brown to return to ABs setup in 2028

Fiji strengthens role as Pacific’s regional cooperation

Seaweed farming expands in Cakaudrove

Australia extends $24m Fiji funding support

Trump faces new Republican resistance in Congress

Lonely consumers in China fuel a $7.4 billion companionship economy

WAF raises water shutdown concerns

26 more drug parcels found

NFP must evolve to win more support: Tikoduadua

Court refuses stay in Malimali case appeal

Strong interest expected for 2026 PM Awards

Little-tested spinal cord treatment triggers hope, hype and lawsuits

Ravoka contributes to rise in California netball

Dutch plan dress rehearsal for starting line-up

Ravai backing England for World Cup glory

Peru's presidential election runoff is too close to call

Be aware of kids whereabouts, says ODPP

Nicholas Galitzine finds footing as He-Man

European leaders ready to support ceasefire talks

Tsunami watch issued following Philippines earthquake

Government targets better development plan implementation

Drova set for another Fiji FACT

Croatia head to World Cup on high after late 2-1 win over Slovenia

Alleged player in 2.6 tonne cocaine case fronts court

Legge eyes stronger showing against Force

Elderly man among accused in sexual offence cases

Social issues must be national priority: Kiran

Spent convictions law sparks hope

Lakeba forms resource management company

Nasea Church launches investment cooperative

NASA to wear Prada as luxury group pushes into space industry

Armenia's Pashinyan declares victory in parliamentary election

Dawasamu chiefs say no to coups

Church targets youth crisis

China's Xi will work with North Korea to fight hegemony

New life for Tavela families

Farmers demand answers on cane payments

Fiji mourns cultural icon Ratu Manoa Rasigatale

British royals gather for wedding of Princess Anne's son

Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines

‘Schmigadoon!’ wins best musical on Broadway

Sugarcane farmers are treated like animals: NFU

Education vital in HIV fight

NFP plans for future

Women’s voices key to pacific progress

Fiji deploys chemical-free dengue control program

Naduvalo, Veilawa, Ulunisau in Dream Team

Eriksen collapses again during international match

Fiji reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion

Brazil tabs Ederson to replace Wesley

Ministry maps commercial farming in Beqa

$363,000 hall opens at Suva Adventist Primary School

Fiji falls short in Bordeaux

High fuel costs to trigger airline failures

Nadi man faces cocaine import charges

Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5' song is a return to pop country

Twelve officers under investigation

Ba cane farmers refuse harvest

NFP leader seeks cane delivery payment increase

NFP to contest election on its own: Prasad

1,200 unite for environmental protection campaign

FNU partnership to boost public health training

‘Ragtime’ is still resonating with audiences 30 years since its Broadway debut

Spirit Airlines shutdown forces thousands of US employees to reset careers

Next job for Bula Boys

After actor James Handy’s stabbing death, his girlfriend’s son is charged with murder

Brazil, Germany, Argentina win friendlies before World Cup

Argentina's Balerdi out of World Cup

Airline chiefs grapple with fuel shock, fare test at Rio summit

Growing up with ‘Toy Story’: Andrew Stanton on 30+ years with Woody and Buzz

J&J beats lawsuit alleging that talc caused three women's cancer

Daunivavana wins Australasian welterweight belt

NFP leader alleges political intimidation

Public education urged before fine increases

Blues weekend boosts Pacific Harbour tourism

Waste no longer someone else’s problem: Tabuya

Hungary to stop issuing worker visas to people from three countries

Sheraton Golf Classic wraps up 14th edition  

Germany maintain winning run

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arrive in Sicily for wedding celebrations

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian baby, wound his parents in West Bank

Choose ‘Trainspotting’: Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle reflect on the life-changing film

US judge strikes down Trump policies targeting immigrants from 39 countries

1,200 unite for environmental protection campaign

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri-starrer Maa Behen claims top spot on Netflix India

Tawake praises Legge's leadership and team culture

US strikes Iranian sites after Iran launches drones in latest Gulf flare-up

Fifth place playoffs for Fiji 7s and Fijiana

Misinformation fuels sugar lease renewal concerns

WAF launches environmental and social management system

Japan backs maritime security

Women bearing the brunt of climate change

More minutes for Lukaku

Blitzboks edge Fiji in quarterfinal

Fijiana finish pool campaign with win

Fiji to face South Africa in Quarterfinal

Fiji edge South Africa in Bordeaux thriller

Drua fall short against Waratahs in Super W opener

Taxi industry calls for relief

Ma'afu sets sights on Flying Fijians coaching role

Fiji steps up fight against vector borne diseases

Embassy operations fully audited

Messi could play in pre-cup friendly

Market Day strengthens neighbourhood bonds in Muanikau

Potter returns to lead Fiji Bati into new era

Ba Methodist dominate Tonga Juniors

New generation set for Fiji debut against Vanuatu

Savusavu launches historical U18 Dean's campaign

Hoag becomes Netflix chairman as Hastings steps down

Police investigate two bodies found in Suva hotel room

Council wants earlier fuel price notices

FTU rejects salary cut proposal

$85 cane price guaranteed

Babasiga Lions roar through history

Yasawa-i-Rara seeks climate help

US judge overturns Trump-era block on immigration applications

Tonga Junior girls run riot

Drua ladies all in for round one

'Hard day' for teen's family as killer cop sentenced

Chatbot mechanics: Aussies are turning to AI for fixes

Social media child predator jailed over heinous crimes

Council seeks clearer provisions in Health Bill

Prasad calls for government action on fuel tax relief

Return and Earn boosts employment in Nasinu

FTA urges parents to prioritise vernacular learning

LTA rejects claims of inaction

Former Fiji Paddlers shine at European Championships

Second win for Fiji 7s

Bula Boys to play Vanuatu today

Fijiana falls short against Australia

Narogo double in Fiji 7s win

Fijiana start with a win in Bordeaux

Hurricanes too strong for Brumbies

Scientists find new species of dragonfly, grasshopper and a fluorescent spider

IMF taps Alvaro Piris as new mission chief for Venezuela

Tawake excited by next generation

Defending champs ready for Challenge

Tonga set for Pacific Schools Championship tomorrow

Congo reports attack on Ebola burial team

Need for more exposure

Family seeks answers after son's death

Defence directed to follow formal process in QEB armoury case

Opposition MP questions process for transport relief

Court arranges interpreter in meth import case

Call for rental housing standards

Indonesian parrot, seen once in a century, reappears in mountain forest

Ba Methodist excited for league championship

Investigation launched into man’s death

Nalumisa warns of growing landfills pressure

New Post Office expands maritime services

Malaysia PM Anwar facing crucial test of support

Sherpa rescued after going missing on Everest with no food

Another Waste-to-Energy proposal emerges

Taskforce open to waste alternatives

Fiji Kulas shows resilience despite loss

Taxi operators seek fuel relief