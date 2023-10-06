Student loses allowance in EbayShop scam

A student who, enticed by false promises, invested over $1000 of her hard-earned scholarship allowance in the so-called EbayShop Online Recruitment Pyramid Scheme.

The investment was lost to this deceptive scheme, plunging the student into severe financial distress.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, reveals that an alarming 908 complaints, totaling $1.57 million in losses, have been filed with them.

She adds the case underscores the devastating impact such schemes can have on individuals, especially those seeking a better future through education.

Shandil is strongly condemning fraudulent schemes that prey on vulnerable consumers, leading to significant financial losses and emotional distress.

The Chief Executive is urging the public to exercise caution and thoroughly research any investment opportunities, especially those promising exponential returns.

Shandil adds that they continue to receive complaints related to the EbayShop scam.

The Council is working closely with the multi-agency taskforce and is actively working to address such scams.