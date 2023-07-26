Beware of bogus agents

The Ministry of Employment is warning the public to be wary of an individual who has been soliciting money and promising overseas employment opportunities under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

The imposter, who is claiming to be a Director Legal for the Ministry, has been approaching Fijians and obtaining a financial advantage through deception.

The Ministry warns that it will not be responsible and condemns such deceitful means used by individuals fraudulently claiming to represent it.

It says the National Employment Centre under the Employment Ministry is solely responsible for the labour mobility programs offered by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand.

The Ministry says this is a government-to-government initiative.