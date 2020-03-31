We must stand together in solidarity says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says we must all stand together in solidarity to defeat COVID-19.

Bainimarama says if unmanaged the virus can spread at an exponential rate.

Announcing five new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12 he says this is our single largest jump in a day.

“As we’ve seen around the world, the virus doesn’t gradually add a few new cases day by day. It may start that way, but then, the spike in case numbers can hit hard and fast. Unmanaged, the virus can spread at an exponential rate, case numbers double and double and double, claiming lives along the way.”

The PM says if we see the graphs of how the virus exploded in China, Italy and the United States, it looks like a spaceship taking flight.

“Globally, there are over one million cases and over 50,000 deaths. In the USA, it was just reported that doctors are now ranking patients due to lack of resources. Basically, they are having to choose who to treat: who gets a life-saving ventilator and who doesn’t. On the other hand, if you see a graph of case numbers in South Korea –– where people acted quickly, adhered to strong government directives, and practiced good physical distancing –– the curve looks very different. It flattens, dramatically, and the outbreak shows positive signs of relenting.”

These same tactics PM says can work in Fiji, but only if people do the right thing and follow government directives.

“Children don’t leave the house. The elderly don’t leave the house. Every time anyone sees a sink, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. And keep a safe distance between yourself and all other people. If you need to go somewhere, do not bring your family with you, go alone. And wherever you go and whatever you do, keep a safe distance of two meters from all others.”

The Head of Government says the virus does not travel unless people travel and people are to stop touching and hugging others or do anything that puts them in close contact with each other.

