Strict measures should not to be confused with curfew

The strict measures implemented by the Police Force should not be confused for a 24 hour curfew says Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He says checkpoints have been erected throughout the country to limit unnecessary movement.

Brigadier General Qiliho says this will be done for the next 48 hours as many people still cannot fully comprehend the seriousness of the situation we are in.

The Commissioner stresses that people need to understand that they MUST treat everyone as a COVID-19 carrier.

Qiliho says the latest confirmed case as highlighted by the Prime Minister did not show any symptoms but because she had a high risk of being infected, given her close contact with her grandfather she was tested and confirmed positive.

Despite #CycloneHarold, Fiji’s coronavirus containment measures –– which depend heavily on testing, tracing, and isolating new cases –– continue in full-swing. Today, we received confirmation of our latest case of #COVID19. My full statement:https://t.co/qeUCpr7RWD — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) April 10, 2020

He says therefore, the increased number of roadblocks will closely monitor movement.

Qiliho warns those going on a joy ride or sightseeing will be sent back home, and failure to adhere will result in their arrest.

Those found loitering will also be arrested.

One hundred and fifty people have been arrested in the last twenty-four hours for breaching the curfew and social gathering rules across all divisions.

#TeamFiji this is the updated clusters for COVID19 in Fiji. We have 6 patients each from Lautoka and Labasa clusters. The Suva and Nadi patients and clusters do not have any transmissions. #Veilomani #TogatherWeCan #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/DjnFKjmSQw — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) April 10, 2020

