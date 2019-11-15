Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

Strict measures should not to be confused with curfew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 11, 2020 1:29 pm
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The strict measures implemented by the Police Force should not be confused for a 24 hour curfew says Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He says checkpoints have been erected throughout the country to limit unnecessary movement.

Brigadier General Qiliho says this will be done for the next 48 hours as many people still cannot fully comprehend the seriousness of the situation we are in.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commissioner stresses that people need to understand that they MUST treat everyone as a COVID-19 carrier.

Qiliho says the latest confirmed case as highlighted by the Prime Minister did not show any symptoms but because she had a high risk of being infected, given her close contact with her grandfather she was tested and confirmed positive.

He says therefore, the increased number of roadblocks will closely monitor movement.

Qiliho warns those going on a joy ride or sightseeing will be sent back home, and failure to adhere will result in their arrest.

Those found loitering will also be arrested.

One hundred and fifty people have been arrested in the last twenty-four hours for breaching the curfew and social gathering rules across all divisions.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.