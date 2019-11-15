Stay home over Easter break, PM urges Fijians

While the rebuild and clean-up in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold begins, there’s also the refocus on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says with Good Friday today, Fijians need to remember that we can all do our part to save lives as we fight the global pandemic.

“It’s a long weekend, you need to stay at home.”

PM Voreqe Bainimarama during his visit to the fever clinic.

Bainimarama is also urging Fijians to visit their nearest Fever Clinic if they start experiencing any flu like symptoms.

“It is important that I want to tell the people of Fiji, it is important especially the people in the Suva area, everywhere where there is a Fever Clinic available that they attend these fever clinics because it helps the Ministry of Health find out exactly if we have COVID-19 or not. It eases up the work for them.”

I thought everyone in Fiji could use a little extra brightness right now, so my granddaughter Sunshine joined me for this evening’s #CycloneHarold video update.🌞 Stay alert, Fiji. pic.twitter.com/kKVdoigWEP — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) April 9, 2020

For any and all COVID-19 queries, the toll free helpline 158 is operational seven days a week, 24 hours a day.