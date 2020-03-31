Social gathering breaches tops arrest

One hundred and thirteen arrests were made yesterday, which includes a case of alleged breach of self-quarantine.

Breach of Social gathering arrests accounted for eighty-eight cases while twenty-four cases were for curfew breaches.

The Western Division recorded the highest number of social gathering breaches with forty-four reports, whereas the South and Eastern Divisions both recorded twenty-two cases.

[Source: Fiji Police]

The West also recorded the highest number of curfew breaches with twelve arrests, nine individuals were arrested in the South and three in the Eastern Division.

The case of the self-quarantine breach has been dealt with and the accused who is an overseas based rugby player has been charged and will be produced in court today.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says a worrying trend has been noted for the Western Division since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, with the high number of social gathering and curfew breach arrests made in recent days.

The Commissioner says the level of complacency is worrying.

He reiterates that individuals must practice all necessary precautionary measures as advised by the Ministry of Health whether you are in a lockdown area or not.

