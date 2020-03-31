Home

Non-essential businesses to remain closed: AG

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 5, 2020 4:35 pm
Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [File Photo]

While the Government has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, questions are surrounding on what it actually means for some industries.

Despite the orders given by the government several non-essential businesses were seen to be opened as they claimed they were not aware their business falls under the non-essential list.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has clarified that some businesses can be available on phone however they cannot open their shops.

Sayed-Khaiyum has clarified that the food and sanitizing manufacturing plants can still remain open.

“There are other entities related to this for example people who are making food or flour etc. they have packaging requirements. The companies that manufacturing the material and pallet wrapping etc. can also operate.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has released a list of what is considered essential and those not on the list should not open for business.

“There is number of other businesses for example Ram Sami and sons that supply eggs to the Suva area and there farms are outside the lockdown area so the police has worked out a mechanism as we have done in Lautoka where the truck drivers actually swap to bring the goods into Suva. “

The Minister says some shipping companies have been allowed to cross the border and do swaps to ensure continued supply for the rest of the island.

The list of essential businesses that will remain open during the lockdown includes:
• Air and rescue services
• Air traffic control services, civil aviation
• Telecommunication services
• Food and sanitary manufacturing plants
• Electricity services
• Emergency services, fire services, health and hospital services
• Lighthouse services, meteorological services
• Mine pumping, ventilation and winding
• Sanitary services
• Supermarkets, banks and pharmacies
• Supply and distribution of fuel and gas, power
• Telecommunications
• Garbage collection
• Transport services
• Water and sewage services
• FNPF and FRCS, civil service
• Private security services
• Roading services.

