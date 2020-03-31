Home

COVID-19
Fiji Airways operates private charter plane to US

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 5, 2020 12:48 pm
Fiji Airways operated a private charter flight for a group to Salt Lake City in the United States. [Source: Fiji Airways]

Fiji Airways operated a private charter flight for a group to Salt Lake City in the United States.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says the flight departed Nadi last night.

Viljoen says the aircraft will return via Los Angeles with freight only.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Airways continues to work through the logistics and approvals required for evacuation flights to/from the United States and other countries to allow citizens to return home.

Click here for more on COVID-19

