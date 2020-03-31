Fiji Airways operates private charter plane to US

Fiji Airways operated a private charter flight for a group to Salt Lake City in the United States.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says the flight departed Nadi last night.

Viljoen says the aircraft will return via Los Angeles with freight only.

Fiji Airways continues to work through the logistics and approvals required for evacuation flights to/from the United States and other countries to allow citizens to return home.

