Step-father pleads not guilty to rape charge

Suva Court.

A man who allegedly raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Suva last year has pleaded not guilty in the Suva High Court today.

The man appeared in court charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The alleged incident occurred in Suva on December 27th.

Article continues after advertisement

His lawyer informed the court that his client is seeking bail, but the Suva High Court Judge refused the application, saying that there is a possibility that the accused may not turn up for the trial.

Justice Daniel Goundar also stated that, in the best interest of the child, the father needs to be kept away.

The matter has been adjourned until April 24th to fix a trial date.