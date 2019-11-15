Man alleged to have murdered his wife remanded

A man alleged to have murdered his 28-year-old wife in Naqara, Waima, Naitasiri has been remanded.

Josevata Koroi appeared in the Nausori Magistrate’s Court this afternoon charged with one count of murder.

It’s alleged that the accused stabbed his wife on Friday night following a heated argument.

Koroi’s case has been transferred to the Suva High Court and he is scheduled to reappear on the 18th of May.























