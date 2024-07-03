Kumar’s trial will continue next month

Kishore Kumar in court today

The Suva Magistrates Court this morning informed self-proclaimed social media commentator Kishore Kumar that the continuation of his trial will be on the 9th and 16th of next month.

Kumar faces six counts of allegedly indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It’s alleged that in July 2020, Kumar posted numerous videos attacking Lenora Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to possess a pornographic video featuring her.

Three more witnesses are yet to take the stand.

During his trial earlier this year, Kumar had failed to turn up on two occasions which prompted for the issuance of a bench warrant against him.

Kumar later turned up to court with a sick sheet and police complaint stating that his home was burglarised and he was injured in the process.

For this matter, Kumar’s charges were amended with breach of bail conditions and absconding bail to which Kumar pleaded not guilty.

This matter will be called on the 24th of this month for mention.

The Office of the Director OF Public Prosecution has also filed amended charges against Kishore Kumar for which he will take plea at a later date.

Bail has been extended for all cases until the next court date.