High Court denies request for site visit in FV Tiro 2 murder case

The Suva High Court today rejected an application by Tevita Kapawale’s counsel to carry out a site visit on a vessel similar to ill-fated FV Tiro 2.

FV Tiro 2 sank on 21st May 2021 near Mamanuca and Yasawa areas two days after the death of five crew members.

It is believed there were eight crew members on board, including three Indonesians and five Fijians and Kapawale is alleged to have killed five of them.

He is charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of intimidation.



It is alleged that Kapawale murdered Benjamin Mattaputty, Eme Warma, Alfat Kodri, Samuela Sukera and Qiritavabea Cagilabakomeli.

It is also alleged that he attempted to murder Kaminieli Tucama and criminally intimidated Mitieli Cama.

The incident occurred on May 18th, 2021, following a heated argument among crew members in the Mamanuca and Yasawa areas.

As the trial resumed for final two witnesses, Kapawale’s counsel Tobia Ravuniwa made the application to visit a boat similar to FV Tiro 2 however state counsel objected to the application.

The counsel stated that this will be detrimental to the prosecution’s case and that the visit will not be impactful.

The application was rejected and the trial resumed.

The matter has been adjourned to 28th April for closing submissions.

Kapawale has been remanded in custody.

