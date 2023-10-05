Court grants interim order

[File]

The Civil High Court in Lautoka has granted an interim order to stop Minister for Home Affairs and Permanent Secretary from removing one of the directors of Grace Road Group.

This is in relation to Sung Jin Lee .

High Court Judge Justice Anare Tuilevuka granted the order this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Tuilevuka has also ordered that the orders are to be effective until the ruling on interim stay is delivered on Monday, 9th October.

It was earlier reported that Lee and six others are on the deportation list subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

The red notices were published in July 2018 by INTERPOL referring to these individuals as fugitives wanted for prosecution.

The Korean Government communicated officially through diplomatic channels in September 2018 that the passports of these seven individuals who are connected with the Grace Road cult have been nullified.

The Korean Government had also issued an arrest warrant against them.

Meanwhile in a statement this afternoon the Grace Road Group says it is their position that their President Daniel Kim and its directors are treated in a manner that is fair and in accordance with the laws of Fiji.