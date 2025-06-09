Council calls for stronger grower support

{File Photo}

Climate pressure and rising costs continue to affect the sugar industry, prompting calls for unity among cane growers.

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive Officer Vimal Dutt said 2025 was a difficult year due to climate uncertainty, higher input costs and ongoing issues with harvesting, milling and labour.

He says growers remained resilient and committed, helping to keep the industry stable during challenging conditions.

Dutt said the Council’s focus this year was on stronger grower support, better retention and long-term resilience in farming communities.

He highlights the Cane Grower newsletter as a key tool to keep farmers informed through regular updates in English and vernacular languages.

Dutt says climate risk management remains a priority, with parametric insurance now in place for the cyclone season at subsidised rates.

He adds that micro bundled insurance has provided financial relief to families affected by losses.

Dutt is urging growers to stay engaged with the Council and use services available through district offices.

He adds that the Council remains committed to advocating for growers as the industry moves into the new year.

